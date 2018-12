Dragon Ball Super: Broly, chi avrebbe vinto tra Broly e Gogeta secondo V-Jump (nel 2004)?

In 2004, to mark the release of the game DBZ3/Budokai 3, V-Jump ran a feature on the three movie characters included in the game, and gave them all “estimated power levels”. Gogeta was 2.5 billion, Broly was 1.4 billion, and Cooler was 470 million. Hooray? pic.twitter.com/l0Ypif8J1k