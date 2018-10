Dragon Ball Super: Broly scopriamo qualcosa di più sulla colonna sonora

Dragon Ball Super Broly Movie will contain 35 songs/music in its Soundtrack including Daichi Miura's "Blizzard"(Theme Song for Broly Movie) Original Soundtrack for the Movie is scheduled to be releasing on 12th December,2018. pic.twitter.com/gbXLyQcWEg

There will be 5 more versions of "Blizzard" excluding the main Blizzard Song which will be released on 19th December,2018 as CD and a Blizzard Music Video DVD on same date as Daichi Miura's 24th Single.