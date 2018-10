Dragon Ball Super: Broly, svelato il minutaggio del nuovo lungometraggio!

Scheduled screening time for DBS: Broly for its world premier at Nippon Budokan on November 14th: 100 minutes. Special guests to include Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Ryusei Nakao, Bin Shimada, Katsuhisa Hoki, and Tatsuya Nagamine. pic.twitter.com/LsvEHlmYHa