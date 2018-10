Dragon Ball Super: Broly, vedremo del tenero tra Vegeta e Bulma!

The DB Official Site interviews new Bulma VA Aya Hisakawa. She's trying to keep Bulma's character intact while also not simply copying Tsuru's performance. Also, it seems the movie has a scene where you can really tell Vegeta's love for Bulma. https://t.co/xJFmI0RoVt pic.twitter.com/XLNOsqlyfx — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) 28 ottobre 2018

Hisakawa worked with Hiromi Tsuru on numerous other series, so for her Bulma is a sacred role. She felt a lot of pressure standing there before the mic, but it all went away the moment the recording session began. — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) 28 ottobre 2018

She's also worked with director Nagamine on many other series before and knows how passionate he can be. However, he didn't have any specific directions for her performance. His approval of her performance helped solidify her take on the character. — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) 28 ottobre 2018