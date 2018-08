Dragon Ball Super, clamorosi scontri nei nuovi spoiler del capitolo 39!

Abbiamo già visto , infatti, come Son Gohan abbia affrontato coraggiosamente Kefla , la fusione tra Kale e Caulifla , e anche come il giovane riesca clamorosamente a tenere testa alla potentissima guerriera, facendo terminare lo scontro in parità e venendo entrambi eliminati dall'arena. Kefla , tuttavia, era l'ultima combattente dell'Universo 6 rimasta in gioco, ragion per cui lord Champa e tutti i suoi guerrieri vengono tristemente cancellati da lord Zeno.

After Eliminating Kahseral,Master Roshi sees Goku not able to keep up with the Jiren decided to help him.



Roshi states Goku to re-think what his teachers(Kami,Mr.Popo, Korin,King Kai,Whis and Roahi) taught him that to not depend only on Physical Power but more on inner strength.

Chapter 39



Part 1 : Gohan Vs Kefla(Gohan and Kefla Knocked out each other and U6 was erased.



Part 2 :After Eliminating Kahseral,Roshi Vs Jiren(Roshi Reminded Goku to not only depend ion External Power but Inner Also and tells him to remember his training with all his teachers.

Jiren then eliminates Roshi.



Part 3 : Goku Flashes into UI with Whis explaining what UI is....but After few seconds that Instinct Vanishes and Whis states its not easy to obtain this power...with Jiren knocking Goku on Ground..the chapter finishes....

Whis stated : it's pretty similar(body movement) but far from "that" Technique.

Principles are somewhat similar.



Whis stated : it's pretty similar(body movement) but far from "that" Technique.

Principles are somewhat similar.

I am pretty sure you understand what "that" means here.