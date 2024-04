Dragon Ball Super corregge una delle sue sviste più clamorose! Cosa cambia nel Vol. 23?

Toyotarou fixes Gohan's dialogue from Ch98 in Volume #23.



Old: You had that giant in you all along? Looks like victory is ours!

New: With that size... Is it actually possible that you can win?



Context: When Gohan sees a giant-sized Piccolo, he's surprised to see Piccolo had it… https://t.co/T8EgCTcOqz pic.twitter.com/P5F0ylY0B1