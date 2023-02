Dragon Ball Super: a cos'è ispirato il bastone di Whis?

I recently mentioned that Goku/Wukong’s staff is a reference to a type of staff used by martial monks. Whis’s staff is likely a reference to the staff of the religious monks like Tripitaka, protected by the monks like Wukong with their own style of staff meant for lethal damage. https://t.co/HHtlk5rs2q pic.twitter.com/mfLpYwadyg