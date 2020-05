Dragon Ball Super e il dilemma di Trunks del Futuro, cosa ha combinato Toriyama?

Did Dragon Ball Super help or hurt Future Trunks’s character in your opinion?



For me, it hurt it for 2 reasons



1. I thought his character should have come to a close after the Cell Arc



2. I didn’t like how his future was destroyed. He fought so hard to save it for NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/zNuVMdmDtw — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) May 27, 2020

Can’t believe they destroyed his entire timeline lol. All of those kids he fought for, Future Bulma, everyone was killed. The worst part is how they play it off like he’s gonna live this happy life in a new timeline. He shoulda just stayed in the present timeline. — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) May 27, 2020

Why couldn't it just end with Trunks defeating zamusu. that's it. you didn't have to destroy everything. god super pisses me off sometimes. — Old-School-Frisby (@oldschoolfrisby) May 27, 2020

Oh, meant to say this, too. I know that the fandom hates Super Saiyan Rage. I don't, and I think Trunks deserved it. It's a perfect form symbolically, and it encapsulates everything that we know Trunks had been emotionally building to throughout the arc. — Rakurai Network (@NetworkRakurai) May 27, 2020