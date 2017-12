Dragon Ball Super: la forma completa dell'Ultra Istinto è vicinissima al debutto!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 123

(January 14,2018)



"全身全霊全力解放!"



"Whole Body and Soul ; Full Strength Release!"



Full Strength(can be) = Full Power

全 = "Zen" means "Whole or All"

身 = "しん/Shin"(used here) simply means one's Body or body.

霊 = "れい/Rei" means Soul/Spirit. pic.twitter.com/IIrvaFXQma