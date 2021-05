Dragon Ball Super e gli incassi che calano: ecco perché era il momento giusto per un film

Toei Fiscal Year 2021 (April2020-March2021). Not much to say that I didn’t say with Bandai. DB is down YoY, 17 billion yen vs 19.87 billion last year. DB is still Toei’s number one but the decline is clear. As I said before, the timing on Movie 2 is perfect. pic.twitter.com/Su2pOUYYQJ