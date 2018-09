Dragon Ball Super: nuovi spoiler sul capitolo 40, nuova trasformazione per Vegeta?

From what I can tell, this is a new aura with tone that hasn't been used for SSGSS in the manga before. Might be Toyotaro's version of SSGSSEvolution... :Y pic.twitter.com/lWag1hkj6p — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) 19 settembre 2018

DBS ch.40 highlights: Vegeta gets a power-up and talks about how Ultra Instinct doesn't suit him and he'll evolve in his own way (ala the anime). Jiren says he always puts his life on the line in battle and only does what's necessary, since that's what his master taught him. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 20 settembre 2018