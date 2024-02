Dragon Ball Super, il personaggio più forte dell'opera? Lo hanno scelto i fan!

#Broly is the #DragonBallSecretBattleHour 2024 champion! Thanks so much to everyone who voted! We'll be giving out a special wallpaper featuring the champion soon! #DragonBall #battlehour https://t.co/g4ZKlmPIdN pic.twitter.com/pClvlSTsW0

#DragonBallSecretBattleHour - All semi-finals matches are now complete!



These are the victorious warriors who will continue fighting in the finals!

Just what lies in store for our fighters tomorrow when the new round begins?!



Finals: 1/28 22:00 - 1/29 12:00 (JST)#battlehour pic.twitter.com/QBbJlJjiPG