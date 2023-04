Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo sa percepire il Ki divino? La domanda dei fan ha una risposta

Reminder that Piccolo is part Kami who had God Ki in him.



Piccolo sensed Shin's Ki back in DBZ, same with Dende sensing Beerus' in DBS anime.

If you have a bit of God Ki, you can estimate Goku & Vegeta's strengths.



Vegeta also sensed UIO in Ch59 & Goku in Ch66. https://t.co/2RuPbmjUrr pic.twitter.com/BChr3v3LCI