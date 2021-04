Dragon Ball Super: qual è la principale differenza tra Goku e gli Angeli?

#dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.71: “Heeta’s Plan”. Whis asks Goku the biggest difference between him and the angels. “A halo?” No, Whis says it’s how angels are always in the Ultra Instinct state. Goku shouldn’t need to transform to do it. https://t.co/weCwRNnqOz pic.twitter.com/tGrAFxriZK