Dragon Ball Super: la reazione della community alla nuova battaglia di Granolah

I have seen people say the fight is bad because you don’t feel the destructive power. We are in 2021 almost 2022 and there are people who still want DB fights to be huge explosions….

I think the fights are one of the points where Toyo has improved the most. We have some great fights like Goku Vs Zamasu / Jiren / Moro in the past, but the quality has become more consistent since the end of Moro arc for me. I'm loving all the Granolah arc fights so far.