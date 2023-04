Dragon Ball Super: il significato dietro la manifestazione astrale di Goku

Goku’s “energy body” or energy avatar is actually heavily associated with the mythology and lore behind his character. Not only is it a play on Wukong’s name “monkey awakened to emptiness” it’s also a play on how similar the mindset of Wushin or No mind is in martial arts, to the… https://t.co/WhodyUh1Dm pic.twitter.com/vwJdB7RWQ7