Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, chi sono i villain? Alla scoperta dei nemici del Red Ribbon

Gamma 1 & 2 Introduction preview images. Both Androids created by Dr. Hedo



G1: He wears a red cloak & has a strong sense of loyalty, a calm & collected personality.



G2: He wears a blue cloak & has a free easygoing attitude & because of that, he always got rebuked by Gamma No.1 pic.twitter.com/0iRxCzZCdC