Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, perché il film si chiama così?

"This time, the story is centered around...Gohan and Piccolo", says Akio Iyoku about #DragonBallSuperSuperHero movie at the 2022 Toei Lineup Presentation held on Feb 3, today.



The movie releases in theatres in Japan on April 22!



