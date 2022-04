Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, la storia si collegherà con Dragon Ball Super?

For now, they're considering anime and manga audiences separately since Moro and Granolah arcs haven't been adapted to anime yet.



The anime will 100% adapt Moro & Granolah arcs when it returns.



SUPER HERO is made according to anime-only audience, but is canon to the main story. https://t.co/NbMXnKMX0A pic.twitter.com/mZ0CgyBo7o