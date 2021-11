Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro risponderà alle domande dei fan in un Q&A celebrativo

DBOS has planned a QnA session w/Toyotaro commemorating the release of Vol. 17 on December 3! 😮



Fans (& haters) can ask their Qs related to #DragonBallSuper's "Granolah arc" here: https://t.co/TgwxgiOd4O



Toyo will answer your Qs on December 6th in the Weekly DB News video! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZovtRHMz8o