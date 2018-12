Dragon Ball Super: V-Jump approfondisce il Dai Kaioshin e Majin Bu, ma c'è un'incongruenza

This month's V-Jump explains about the Grand Kaioshin (aka Dai-Kaioshin, Grand Supreme Kai, etc) and Buu's history of absorbing people. Notably, this describes Buu-han as "on par" with SS3 Goku. (Pictures thanks to @MsDBZbabe ) pic.twitter.com/hognJXDZqb

Also, this describes Buu as Bibidi's creation. "No duh", I hear you say, but Toriyama did claim in a Q&A that despite Shin's original explanation, Buu has existed "since time immemorial" and Bibidi merely awakened him: https://t.co/wHq8TUSDpZ pic.twitter.com/XX3hCHEvM3