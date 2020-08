Dragon Ball: Toyotaro dedica uno sketch a Bardack in forma Oozaru

[@TOYOTARO_Vjump draws Great Ape Bardock!]



"In DB Minus, Bardock confronts this enemy. We can see Riku lying near Bardock's feet, who also appeared in Dragon Ball Super Broly movie. They didn't show great ape in the movie, but I wanted to see this fight!"#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/Ry5XQXlBmU