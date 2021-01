Dragon Ball: il viaggio di Toriyama a Bali e il personaggio ispirato alla sua guida

Akira Toriyama took a trip to Bali in 1985, and he was accompanied by a Balinese tour guide named Wayan Budhiyasa. Their travels together across Bali, from Hindu temples, to restaurants and beaches, inspired Toriyama to draw Wayan at the Tenkaichi Budōkai. #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/nG9RAnHMSc