Dragon Ball Z Abridged si conclude, i fan lo salutano commossi
Diversi anni fa il team Four Stars si lanciò in un lavoro fanmade che all'apparenza aveva poche attese: il doppiaggio in chiave umoristica di diversi episodi di Dragon Ball Z. Il lavoro iniziò nel 2008 ma, episodio dopo episodio, conquistò sempre più fan proseguendo per diversi anni. Ma pochi giorni fa è arrivata la conferma della conclusione.
Dragon Ball Z Abridged non proseguirà oltre. A darne l'annuncio è stato proprio il team Four Star su Twitter, rivelando che l'episodio che fa terminare l'arco di Cell sarà anche l'ultimo del progetto fanmade. L'esperimento si può dire riuscito, con oltre 10 anni di attività e ben 60 episodi prodotti grazie al lavoro di tanti appassionati dell'universo di Akira Toriyama.
Dopo la rivelazione, i fan non hanno potuto fare altro che salutare Dragon Ball Z Abridged postando su Twitter vari commenti. Non mancano i ringraziamenti verso la serie né il rammarico di non poter vedere il progetto proseguire sulla saga di Bu, ma in tanti concordano sul fatto che Abridged sia stato uno dei lavori amatoriali meglio riusciti sul mondo di Dragon Ball Z.
La saga di Dragon Ball sta proseguendo in modo ufficiale con la nuova parentesi di Dragon Ball Super, arrivato al capitolo 56.
I keep deleting my thoughts about DBZA the traditional series ending. It sucks, it really does. But change is a constant in life. Hell I have 10+ years of my life to DragonBallZ Abridged and Hellsing Ultimate Abridged. I loved creating hilarious moments with my friends.— Takahata101 is a hangry wrestling fan (@Takahata101) February 7, 2020
I just want to say "Thank you" to every person who watched DBZA.— Scott Frerichs 🏳️🌈❤ (@KaiserNeko) February 7, 2020
Every single one of you.
You watched something I helped make. That I put my heart and soul into.
That I love.
Thank you for letting me entertain you.
Thanks for a great show, fellas.— Jacob (@Shiggydiggykub) February 7, 2020
Love, a fan.
@teamfourstar @KaiserNeko @Lanipator @Takahata101 @MasakoX #teamfourstar pic.twitter.com/d1nqLoXame
It's definitely sad that Dragon Ball Z Abridged has officially come to an end but funny enough, DBZA ended exactly where the series should have ended anyway. Thanks for the 11 years of laughs @teamfourstar— GT| ShinATproof(・ωメ) (@WeeabooNinja) February 7, 2020
Looks like Dragon Ball Z Abridged is over, no Buu saga happening.— Zander-The-Artist (@ZanderArtist) February 6, 2020
We shouldn't be sad that it's over, we should be happy it happened.
It had a good run, 60 episodes is way more than enough for an abridged series.
i really hate that not that many people are talking about dragon ball z abridged ending. thats my childhood right there and im sure for many others. sad to see them go.— sock (@SockitGG) February 9, 2020
So Dragon Ball Z Abridged is officially over?— Brave Express Kiryu (@KiryuDK) February 7, 2020
I mean it sucks that they won't do the Buu Arc, but the Cell Saga feels like a high enough note to end the series on.
Though, DBZ always felt like it was meant to end there
Well...— 𝘈𝘥𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 (@Bokengokoro) February 9, 2020
Rest in peace, Dragon Ball Z Abridged. You were amazing.
Just now learning about the Dragon Ball Z Abridged series ending. Can't believe it. These dudes had one of the BIGGEST impacts on the online VA community in terms of setting the bar for qualit, and i've actually learned quite a bit from them. Huge part of my childhood.— A.J Beckles (@AJBecklesVO) February 7, 2020
Welp...its the end of a era... I'm going to miss these guys so much. And even though we won't have Dragon Ball Z abridged to keep us happy and what not around anymore. They're still many great projects from these guys to come. https://t.co/ew4oZYpbol— brandon cliett (@CliettBrandon) February 7, 2020
I'm sad to hear that Dragon Ball Z Abridged is over, but I'm glad they could end it on such a high note!— The Great Beanzaru (@Coblin_Toota) February 6, 2020
I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the crew at TeamFourStar! https://t.co/YeMlVwowTs pic.twitter.com/5hkteKu9qM
