Dragon Ball Z: il cosplay di C18 di PalmaCosplay si mostra ai fan in un set di foto
Durante la saga degli androidi, i protagonisti di Dragon Ball Z si ritrovarono a fronteggiare il Red Ribbon, conosciuto in italiano anche col nome di Fiocco Rosso, antico avversario di Goku. Il dottor Gelo riuscì a creare una fonte inesauribile di energia e installarla nei due androidi C17 e C18, due ex umani che diventeranno personaggi importanti.
Alla fine della saga, il duo di gemelli cyborg entrerà a far parte in modo più o meno fisso del cast di Dragon Ball Z e ciò vale in particolare per la gemella, C18, che diventerà la moglie di Crilin e con cui avrà anche una figlia. La donna bionda e con lo sguardo di ghiaccio ha conquistato da subito i fan e, nonostante il suo carattere freddo e scostante, le sono stati dedicati tanti cosplay.
Oggi arriva quello di PalmaCosplay che realizza un'ottima C18. La ragazza ha dedicato tante foto al cosplay dell'androide bionda, come potete vedere in calce. Il design si basa su uno dei primi mostrati, quelli in cui aveva ancora la giacca di jeans con il logo del Red Ribbon sulla schiena, maglietta nera con maniche bianche e nere e una gonna blu. In una delle foto proposte, PalmaCosplay aggiunge anche effetti speciali per realizzare una C18 intenta a lanciare un attacco energetico. Vi ha convinto questo cosplay?
PalmaCosplay non è l'unica ad aver realizzato un travestimento su C18, mentre al mondo di Dragon Ball Z appartiene anche questo cosplay di Vegeta al femminile.
Since you all really liked my Android 18 cosplay, I bring you more! This one shows the back of my handmade costume too. I made it out of felt, it's an easy material to work with, I highly recommend for emblems or tiny shapes🙌 • • 📸 @ernesto_egas • • • #dragonballz #dragonballcosplay #dragonballsuper #dragonball #android18 #android18cosplay #cosplayphoto #cosplaygirl #dbz #goku #vegeta
DO YOU read the description part of a post?🤔 I think many people are not reading it, just in very few cases, for example when their favorite account posts something. I try to read most of them, because lately the cosplayers are writing more personal thoughts and stories and I love to see the person behind the pictures!! Do you like when a person on Instagram talks about themselves? (what they like, what they felt, their hardness in life, etc) Many times I feel like sharing something special from my life but then I get scared and I end up writing about the weather. So many haters are out there who are waiting for your soft side so they can kick you! 😣 Is it hard to share yourself with others? • • • The amazing Android 18, my very favorite fighting photo by @ernesto_egas • • #android18 #android18cosplay #dragonballz #dragonball #dragonballsuper #songoku #songohan #cosplaygirl #vegeta #redribbonarmy
It's rainy outside and cold... I am getting sick and because of it I am not eating properly. Please buy me pho and deep fried chicken with coleslaw 😫😭😩 • • 📸 @ernesto_egas • • #android18 #android18cosplay #dragonballz #dragonballcosplay #dragonball #dragonballsuper #songoku #gohan #vegeta #goku
What you like to munch while you are at home? I like to eat tiny crunchy pretzels, pudding and fruits!🥨🍮🍓🍌 • • Photo made by @ernesto_egas Cosplay is selfmade • • #dragonball #dragonballsuper #dragonballcosplay #android18 #c18 #a18 #android18cosplay #dragonballcosplay #broly #dbz #cosplaylove #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirls #cosplaygirl
