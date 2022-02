Dragon Ball Z: l'eredità della serie Abridged al centro di pesanti discussioni

He is right



Annoyance with overuse of memes and jokes aside, not everyone was picking up the video games. DBZA was one of the most tightly edited and scripted abridged series at the time and was able to leverage it with creating memes that last in the collective conscious https://t.co/44eTggpIf6 — syd (@FigmentSaint) January 30, 2022

so wait, why were people mad about Totally Not Mark very accurately stating how important Team Four Star was for keeping Dragon Ball conversation alive



(I don't actually wanna know, y'all are just wrong and being a pain in the ass, DBZA was good for the fandom) — Nate Ming (@NateMing) January 30, 2022

What he is saying: DBZA helped maintain the Western Dragon Ball fandom in time of drought.



What people are hearing and saying: "BRO THIS FOOL THINKS DBZA SAVED DRAGON BALL LMAOOOOO GARBAGE TAKE" https://t.co/f9qtIMXFhd — Pugtaro 🇵🇷 (@OhPugChamp) January 29, 2022

When TotallyNotMark said TFS / DBZA was one of the biggest contributions to Dragon Ball Z's growth in the west in the 2000's pic.twitter.com/JbYikXrX4s — 🌸DreMeMoTo (@DreMeMoTo) January 30, 2022

dbza was great. a well-done parody that DID help give db fans some food when there was hardly any official content to consume at the time



i just wish 95% of dbza fans weren't so horrid lmao, but them being stupid isn't tfs' fault — 🍬 nebula / vegito & gogeta simp 🥐 (@starspiritsword) January 30, 2022

"DBZA isn't a reason why Dragon Ball is still popular"



Statistically, at this moment, not a single minute in the day goes by where a single episode of DBZA isn't being watched by somebody. The series probably wouldn't be dead without it, but this isn't nothing. pic.twitter.com/CUIFB4UcU2 — mondo (@ZMondoCool) January 30, 2022

