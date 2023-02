Quanti editor ha avuto Eiichiro Oda? Ecco chi ha supervisionato ONE PIECE negli anni

Editor Anayama has become the 12th editor of One Piece, taking the place of previous editor Yuuji Iwasaki pic.twitter.com/rahB3doc0p

Oda's new editor Anayama joined Shueisha in 2022, so he's most likely about 23-24 years old. Anayama means Hole Mountain. In 2009, Oda got mad to see his editor's email address was related to Gintama as a previous Gintama editor. He instantly changed it into *onepiece-the-best*🤣