Eizen Karukaya Kaitan: un primo sguardo alla nuova opera dell'autrice di Blue Exorcist

"Blue Exorcist" creator Kazue Kato will start a manga adaption of the horror novel "Eizen karukaya Kaitan" by Fuyumi Ohno in upcoming Jump SQ issue 10/2021 out Sep 3, 2021



6 chapters in total. Below a new preview illustration.



Image © Shueisha, Kazue Kato, Fuyumi Ohno pic.twitter.com/aJD4rl33rX