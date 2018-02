Emergono in rete i titoli ufficiali degli episodi 128 e 129 di Dragon Ball Super!

Spoilers for DBS ep.128, airing February 18th. The title is pretty much the biggest spoiler. https://t.co/tDwcX3F0mv pic.twitter.com/lW5hB7xP0t

Well, according to 5chan and the Korean site, these are the titles for DBS eps.129-129. Even more spoilers than usual. https://t.co/UKcBwZ9FrX pic.twitter.com/cCj9LDkfY8