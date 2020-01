I fan si scatenano dopo l'episodio 12 di My Hero Academia 4

Really like how well they animated Overhaul's entire transformation in this My Hero Academia episode. In the manga it was just two panels. Next week's episode is looking to be incredible, I cannot wait pic.twitter.com/l8XMtDYsR0 — Mαιƚყσɱαɳ 🏐 (@maity0man) 4 gennaio 2020

Today’s my hero academia episode was 11/10. The music and visuals were second to none and reminds me of the frieza arc. Overhaul new form is amazing — pulsa (Minhaj hates me) (@Tapion9K) 4 gennaio 2020

Just finished the new episode of My Hero and fuck, I was in tears for 75% of the episode. Lemillion’s last stand, Deku comin thru fighting Overhaul, Aizawa fightin the lackey. And Overhaul, a fantastic villain THAT I HATE WITH EVERYTHING IN ME. Fantastic episode pic.twitter.com/t99cw3AMWG — DamareGo!: Savior Of Bionis (@DamareGordon) 4 gennaio 2020

I haven’t watched any of the new my hero episodes bc overhaul is so ugly. How am I supposed to call him sexc when he looks like a 45 year old? — Akuma ✧ (@HASSAlKAl) 4 gennaio 2020

My hero really on fire right now yo. Overhaul ain’t nothing to fuck with — Shaitan 🕷 (@xShizzleex) 4 gennaio 2020