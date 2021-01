Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: cancellata la premiere, il debutto del film è a rischio?

Due to shortened movie opening hours and state of emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19 , the world's fastest screening at 0:00 a.m. on January 23 of anime film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time" has been cancelled.



