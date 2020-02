I fan impazziscono di fronte al ritorno di Gohan e Yamcha in Dragon Ball Super

Primo fra questi è Gohan , il combattente più forte attualmente presente sul pianeta, che ha mostrato una nuova, sorprendente, tecnica , alla quale i fan hanno reagito in maniera entusiasta e curiosa, come potete vedere nei post in calce alla notizia. Nella prima immagine condivisa infatti l'utente @Ichutoke si chiede da quanto il giovane Sayan sia in grado di generare uno scudo contro gli attacchi avversari , e soprattutto sottolineando come finalmente Piccolo, Tenshinhan, Jiaozi, il Maestro Muten, Gohan e Yamcha possano mostrare le loro abilità.

Since when did Gohan learn how to make a shield. #DBSuper either way it’s nice to see all the Z fighters get their time to shine pic.twitter.com/1JSmzHTEIn — #SenjuGang #Hive 🐝 (@Ichutoke) January 26, 2020

I'm happy for Yamcha. He finally gets some time in the spotlight this chapter. He's not being treated like a joke character. Also my boy Gohan developed a fucking ki shield and he and Piccolo had a nice fight against copy-cat dude. #DragonBallSuper #Manga #Ch56 pic.twitter.com/373cEvSGye — Brendan (@thecry0g3nic) January 20, 2020

Well might as well see what's happening on Dragon Ball Super the manga-*Yamcha is kicking ass and Gohan is fighting people competently again*-holy crap they actualy followed through from the tournament of power! — The Media Hunter (@Issac232) January 23, 2020

Dude Gohan has been working in these latest Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapters..... pic.twitter.com/No2cFVzMZD — Devanthoward  (@DevanTHoward) January 22, 2020

From the newest Dragonball Super manga chapter: Part of the Z fighters have returned! Gohan no longer looking like a soft boi and Yamcha got his cool hair back!#manga #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ZpwYbPSfrY — 🦊Spiral🦊 (@Spiral__lord) January 22, 2020

[Dragon Ball Super manga talk]



Goshhhhh but the Gohan and Piccolo stuff in the latest chapter was so GOOD though — Sage The Hedgehog 🍃 (@WynneCluster) January 21, 2020

Dragon Ball Super Manga is making my boy Gohan shine once again and I’m here for it — Vatosus (@_Fuentes_08) January 21, 2020