Fan in visibilio per il primo episodio di The Promised Neverland

ANIME ONLYS. I’m gonna warn you guys right now! WATCH THE FIRST EPISODE OF THE PROMISED NEVERLAND TODAY! I don’t care what else you have going on or what else you’re watching! You’re gonna end up getting spoiled! The Internet is cruel. Don’t let the moment be ruined! Hop on NOW! pic.twitter.com/UNsQDyM6Mg — Noah Can’t Communicate 🔇 (@shoukomisan) 9 gennaio 2019

It feels so good reading a manga and seeing it becoming an anime.



That Promised Neverland episode looked SO good. Excited to see more! THE PROMISED NEVERLAND ANIME IS HERE — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) 9 gennaio 2019

Just finished the first episode of Promised Neverland. Jesus. That was quite a ride. Holy shit. Already one of the best Anime’s i’ve ever seen. Truly extraordinary. Cut from a different cloth. This is truly promising. Can’t wait for Episode 2. @YonkouProd pic.twitter.com/cjbQrPQ1uj — Platinum Equinox 🌻🍜 (@PlatinumEquinox) 9 gennaio 2019

me, 4 minutes into the promised neverland: pic.twitter.com/3OqpjRmo78 — niki (@shoutowink) 9 gennaio 2019

WELP the promised neverland sure is messed up (and good) huh — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) 9 gennaio 2019

as an anime stan it is officially my job to tell people to watch the promised neverland. so watch it. it's a really incredible dark fantasy thriller & episode one was just released today so to check it out now !! (especially without knowing the premise,, its worth the suprise) — 𝙡𝙖𝙮. (@arcadelance) 9 gennaio 2019

Well shit after following the Promised Neverland manga for over a year now the anime is finally out. I seriously cannot recommend this show enough for those who never read the manga, just from how they handled that first episode it's definitely one of the best anime this season. — The Rpg Monger (@TheRpgMonger) 9 gennaio 2019

