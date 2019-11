I fan del manga di Vinland Saga criticano l'episodio 17, il regista: 'Scusate, migliorerò'

Thank you for a lot of responses, and I really appriciate for your understanding and supporting.

It is also unwilling for me to make a film that is unsatisfactory for viewers. I will keep pushing on. — やぶた (@yabshu55) 4 novembre 2019

Another great Vinland Saga episode, but just want to say that I was sort of disappointed with this panel recreation. Other stuff was done amazingly (like the horse punch) but WIT REALLY dropped the ball with Terror Thorkell compared to the manga. pic.twitter.com/N1MoLQwwvw — Philip Giles (@philipgiles) 3 novembre 2019