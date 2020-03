I fan di My Hero Academia sono rimasti spiazzati dai flashback di Gentle e La Brava

Gentle’s backstory is so sad. The graffiti in front of his house says “TRASH!” and he had to withdraw from U.A.#BNHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/LEucnNSlSV — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 14, 2020

Joker & Harley Quinn can fuck off. Be Gentle Criminal and La Brava. pic.twitter.com/OXL85iwYuD — Kajmaster Kajet (@KajmasterKajet) March 14, 2020

This backstory from Gentle Criminal is so sad. I gave my full respect to him not just because of what he did as a villain but also for his character overall pic.twitter.com/XuuThsKrz8 — Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) March 14, 2020

#MHA #BNHA



Gentle Criminal is my favorite villain of all time. He is a unique character with a fantastic backstory and a cool personality also his motivations are so great and nobel.



Basically he is a top tier well-written character and a masterpiece🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/jvwUWoWh2b — 𝙼𝚞𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊🖤🥀 (@iRoseBoy) March 15, 2020

I might be the only one but I feel bad for gentle criminal and la brava 😭 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/sUDt43Vh1w — Kev ⁷🙈 (@kevinhuiman4) March 14, 2020

The latest episode of MHA was great



2 villains who has a deep relationship shared their own backstory



Deku respects Gentle by saying he's the one who was harder to fight than anyone else he'd ever fought



Gentle Criminal sacrificed his villainy for the future of La Brava pic.twitter.com/RgZR0DSFaw — Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) March 14, 2020

My love for this anime grows even deeper. Deku vs Gentle Criminal, yet another masterpiece by the production team. Although again with the dimming, no worries it was still wonderful. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/v94Mq3A05k — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 14, 2020