I fan reagiscono a una scena commovente di My Hero Academia stagione 4
Il rapporto tra maestro e allievo non è mai banale ed entrambi devono fare del proprio meglio per poter raggiungere gli obiettivi prefissati. All Might e Izuku Midoriya hanno questo tipo di relazione, ma finora non sono mai riusciti a relazionarsi perfettamente in My Hero Academia, e il nuovo episodio potrebbe aver dato una nuova batosta a Izuku.
L'episodio 4 di My Hero Academia da poco pubblicato su VVVVid ha innanzitutto presentato a Izuku Midoriya il personaggio di Overhaul. Il breve incontro nel vicolo è stato abbastanza per lasciare scosso il protagonista, che però non si è potuto limitare a ciò. Durante la puntata, infatti, ha dovuto subire diverse rivelazioni, tra cui quelle su Sir Nighteye e il rapporto con All Might.
Con quest'ultimo, Midoriya scopre che in realtà è stato un caso se ha ricevuto il One for All e che in origine doveva essere Mirio a riceverlo. Ma non solo: Sir ha predetto il futuro di All Might, che cela la morte a breve. Ciò ha scatenato tante reazioni non solo nel protagonista di My Hero Academia ma anche nella fan base, che su Twitter ha esternizzato i propri pensieri con meme e paragoni con alcune scene precedenti della serie.
E voi cosa avete pensato durante la scena tra Izuku e All Might?
My hero academia always strikes at the heart. pic.twitter.com/Qaeg3hfFZN— Oscar what's his name 🇲🇽 (@oscar__said) November 9, 2019
I watched the new #MyHeroAcademia episode. Deku is so emotion driven, it's part of what makes him such a great hero, but he's still got so much room to learn and grow. Mirio is awesome, I love him. All Might being Deku's dad is so wholesome, I can't handle it. Gorgeous art. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/Wa4HnrUVg1— Ari Silverleaf (@AriSilverleaf) November 9, 2019
If they kill All Might, I am rioting!#myheroacademia #allmight— Jorge Alvarado (@toti1991) November 9, 2019
RT DulciwiiV: #RETWEETCOTAKU— Colombia Otaku (@ColombiaOtaku) November 9, 2019
Lemillion 💛!! #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia #僕のヒーローアカデミア pic.twitter.com/E3wTtmgrZF
— Dulciwii 🐙 (DulciwiiV) November 9, 2019
This is why i love My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia). S4ep4 gave us a shock.— Prateek Verma (@prateekvermaMN) November 9, 2019
Midoriya's resolve for One for All.
Nighteye's vision of All-Might's future.
All-Might's strength and valour to live long and strong.
Not only did Midoriya cry.I did too. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/1vljaLk232
broooo season 4 of my hero academia is so good!!!! there hasn't been a lot of action but the character development has been insane!!! all might & deku's relationship is top tier and I love it— Sky // męss (@messwithlucina) November 9, 2019
Same feel same energy S1 and now S4, another heartbreaking but also a cold shiver episode from #MyHeroAcademia that gives you strong emotion .. this is one of the reasons you should watch MHA pic.twitter.com/7HGFkoVoAu— ᴀᴢᴋᴀ sᴛᴀɴᴢᴀ (@Azkastanza) November 9, 2019
Today’s episode of My Hero Academia left me like this pic.twitter.com/ancR3A7PhM— 🎄🎅🏼☃️ Efren 🎄🎅🏼☃️ (@GsanchezEfren) November 9, 2019
#MyHeroAcademia comes back swinging hard after a brief break last week. Today gave us another wonderfully adapted episode, complimented by this season’s new director and the voice acting. The brief confrontation against Overhaul was super nerve wracking, even as a manga reader. pic.twitter.com/wkjEad8QPi— Joshua S. Volkers (@Volkerswagen) November 9, 2019
Just watched S4E4 of ‘My Hero Academia’ and it’s apparent there’s a 100% chance that I’m gonna be a blubbering mess sometime in the near future. 🥺😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7attwycyB3— SugrNspyce4 :) (@sugrnspyce4) November 9, 2019
