I fan reagiscono a una scena commovente di My Hero Academia stagione 4

Il rapporto tra maestro e allievo non è mai banale ed entrambi devono fare del proprio meglio per poter raggiungere gli obiettivi prefissati. All Might e Izuku Midoriya hanno questo tipo di relazione, ma finora non sono mai riusciti a relazionarsi perfettamente in My Hero Academia, e il nuovo episodio potrebbe aver dato una nuova batosta a Izuku.

L'episodio 4 di My Hero Academia da poco pubblicato su VVVVid ha innanzitutto presentato a Izuku Midoriya il personaggio di Overhaul. Il breve incontro nel vicolo è stato abbastanza per lasciare scosso il protagonista, che però non si è potuto limitare a ciò. Durante la puntata, infatti, ha dovuto subire diverse rivelazioni, tra cui quelle su Sir Nighteye e il rapporto con All Might.

Con quest'ultimo, Midoriya scopre che in realtà è stato un caso se ha ricevuto il One for All e che in origine doveva essere Mirio a riceverlo. Ma non solo: Sir ha predetto il futuro di All Might, che cela la morte a breve. Ciò ha scatenato tante reazioni non solo nel protagonista di My Hero Academia ma anche nella fan base, che su Twitter ha esternizzato i propri pensieri con meme e paragoni con alcune scene precedenti della serie.

E voi cosa avete pensato durante la scena tra Izuku e All Might?