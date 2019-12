I fan sono sdegnati per la battaglia con Urashiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Fixed the Urashiki fight pic.twitter.com/Y4jwcys7Tf — Dekker The Kush Pillar ❹ 🎄🎁 (@AEdekker24) December 11, 2019

Time travel arc of boruto:

-Plot was average at first then turned shit at the last part

-they prolly only did it for the nostalgia, which i kindaaa liked(?)

-urashiki's character was literally wasted, shit-on, got dumpstered, etc. his potential was sO HUGEEE

-this one is a const- — Noddy (@hoynoddy) December 11, 2019

last episode of Boruto was decent but... all the characters seem super buffed in this series



like, how is it that Kid Naruto & Boruto can take out Urashiki and the way they described his power level was off the charts — lawrence. (@OutMiiMynd) December 11, 2019

Boruto messes up the power scaling I feel cause 1. Wtf did urashiki do with his eye and shit to become so powerful? 2How come Jiraiya got tossed around like this? 3 sasuke was useless — robin rogue (@hoe_kage94) December 11, 2019