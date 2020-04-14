I fan di Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld non hanno preso bene il ritardo

Tra le valanghe di annunci di ritardi e spostamenti a causa del Coronavirus, risalta indubbiamente Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. Questa stagione di SAO era tra le più attese in Giappone e originariamente doveva andare in onda col primo episodio nella seconda metà di aprile. Tutto è stato però rinviato a causa del Coronaviurs.

Pertanto, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld tornerà solo a luglio. La stagione primaverile è quindi saltata completamente per l'anime, e i fan non hanno mancato di mostrare le proprie reazioni sul web, in particolare su Twitter. Alcuni utenti, i cui tweet possono essere letti in calce, sono naturalmente tristi per il rinvio obbligato, mentre qualcun altro approfitterà di questi mesi per rivedersi le serie precedenti.

Ovviamente in tanti capiscono l'esigenza del rinvio e qualcuno ci scherza sopra, affermando che così avrà qualcosa da vedere anche in estate. Oltre Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anche tanti altri anime sono a rischio in questa stagione. E non solo in primavera: l'animatore Kuboyama afferma che anche la stagione estiva è a rischio e potrebbe vedere ulteriori stop o rinvii. Pertanto non è neanche certo di rivedere Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld a luglio.