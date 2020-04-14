I fan di Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld non hanno preso bene il ritardo
Tra le valanghe di annunci di ritardi e spostamenti a causa del Coronavirus, risalta indubbiamente Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. Questa stagione di SAO era tra le più attese in Giappone e originariamente doveva andare in onda col primo episodio nella seconda metà di aprile. Tutto è stato però rinviato a causa del Coronaviurs.
Pertanto, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld tornerà solo a luglio. La stagione primaverile è quindi saltata completamente per l'anime, e i fan non hanno mancato di mostrare le proprie reazioni sul web, in particolare su Twitter. Alcuni utenti, i cui tweet possono essere letti in calce, sono naturalmente tristi per il rinvio obbligato, mentre qualcun altro approfitterà di questi mesi per rivedersi le serie precedenti.
Ovviamente in tanti capiscono l'esigenza del rinvio e qualcuno ci scherza sopra, affermando che così avrà qualcosa da vedere anche in estate. Oltre Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anche tanti altri anime sono a rischio in questa stagione. E non solo in primavera: l'animatore Kuboyama afferma che anche la stagione estiva è a rischio e potrebbe vedere ulteriori stop o rinvii. Pertanto non è neanche certo di rivedere Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld a luglio.
Re:Zero: Delayed— Ashley (WatchMojo) (@Ashjbow) April 10, 2020
SNAFU: Delayed
Sword Art Online: Delayed
Looks like Digimon will be anime of the season after all. 👾
oh i didn't realize sword art online: war of the underworld s2 was being delayed too.. that's unfortunate but i understand 😔 (i still need to watch the first cour anyways)— 🌹Lizz🌹i7 second beat!! (@tennlevi) April 13, 2020
hopefully all the staff are staying safe!!
I'm kinda relieved that Sword Art Online got delayed. I was wondering how in heavens I was going to keep up up with all these shows. Now I just have another one to look forward to this summer! <3— Lady Shio 💜 (@LadyShio) April 10, 2020
As upsetting as it is that SAO got delayed to July the one thing that actually kind of excited is that if the timing manages to line up both the finales of Attack on Titan and Sword Art Online will actually air on Toonami around the same time which I think is still pretty cool— Ultimate N (@NRiv27) April 11, 2020
⚔️well I guess since pt. 2 of war of Underworld got delayed might as well rewatch all of SAO to catch up⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4JkxCdOm7R— Talken || タルケン (@virtualtalken) April 13, 2020
2020 is officially cancelled because Sword Art Online War of Underworld got delayed to July whenit was supposed to premiere 2 weeks from today pic.twitter.com/Bjf3Vo6Q1F— ♡ KawaiiRae ♡ (@KawaiiRae) April 12, 2020
So, #swordartonlinealicization War of the Underworld Part 2 got delayed till July.— Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) April 10, 2020
Kind of surprising news, but still a shame. Another anime getting delayed because of the #COVIDー19.#COVID19 #SAO #sao_anime #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdates #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/LGX4aRHkxK
Saddest moments in #SwordArtOnline history:— Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) April 11, 2020
-Asuna & Kirito's final farewell in Aincrad
-Yuuki's death
-Eugeo dies
-The final episodes of SAO Alicization: War of Underworld being delayed from April 25 to Summer 2020.
