Final Fantasy VII: il villain Sephiroth prende vita nel cosplay genderbender di Kaycee

Final Fantasy VII è probabilmente uno dei giochi della saga più famosi di sempre. Quel vecchio videogioco infatti introdusse alcuni personaggi che sarebbero rimasti nella leggenda del mondo videoludico tra Cloud Strife, Aerith e Tifa ma soprattutto il villain Sephiroth, che poi divenne anche un noto antagonista della saga di Kingdom Hearts.

Con l'uscita di Final Fantasy VII Remake ovviamente la saga è nuovamente sotto i riflettori e ciò vale anche per i suoi personaggi. Quindi lo stesso nemico Sephiroth è tornato in azione per inquietare i videogiocatori con le sue gesta. E stavolta l'oscuro figuro è tornato a prendersi il posto che gli spetta anche nel mondo reale.

Captain Kaycee, conosciuta su Instagram anche semplicemente come Kaycee, ha deciso di indossare il costume dell'angelo con un'ala sola. Come potete osservare nelle numerose foto in calce, la cosplayer ha dedicato un corposo set di foto a Sephiroth dove, tra paragoni e pose, mette in risalto tutto il suo lavoro ma anche lo sguardo freddo e duro del villain di Final Fantasy VII.

Adesso, con in sottofondo One-Winged Angel, godetevi le immagini che potete osservare in basso sul cosplay di Sephiroth e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Sapevate tra l'altro che per Sephiroth ci fu un'ispirazione da Lo Squalo?