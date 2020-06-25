Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Final Fantasy VII: il villain Sephiroth prende vita nel cosplay genderbender di Kaycee

Final Fantasy VII: il villain Sephiroth prende vita nel cosplay genderbender di Kaycee
Final Fantasy VII è probabilmente uno dei giochi della saga più famosi di sempre. Quel vecchio videogioco infatti introdusse alcuni personaggi che sarebbero rimasti nella leggenda del mondo videoludico tra Cloud Strife, Aerith e Tifa ma soprattutto il villain Sephiroth, che poi divenne anche un noto antagonista della saga di Kingdom Hearts.

Con l'uscita di Final Fantasy VII Remake ovviamente la saga è nuovamente sotto i riflettori e ciò vale anche per i suoi personaggi. Quindi lo stesso nemico Sephiroth è tornato in azione per inquietare i videogiocatori con le sue gesta. E stavolta l'oscuro figuro è tornato a prendersi il posto che gli spetta anche nel mondo reale.

Captain Kaycee, conosciuta su Instagram anche semplicemente come Kaycee, ha deciso di indossare il costume dell'angelo con un'ala sola. Come potete osservare nelle numerose foto in calce, la cosplayer ha dedicato un corposo set di foto a Sephiroth dove, tra paragoni e pose, mette in risalto tutto il suo lavoro ma anche lo sguardo freddo e duro del villain di Final Fantasy VII.

Adesso, con in sottofondo One-Winged Angel, godetevi le immagini che potete osservare in basso sul cosplay di Sephiroth e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Sapevate tra l'altro che per Sephiroth ci fu un'ispirazione da Lo Squalo?

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Who is your favourite game villain? 🔥 Mine is obviously Sephiroth because I just love his design and backstory from hero to villain! I also love Darth Revan but I consider Revan as an antihero 😜 Also I may do a couple TimTok videos as Sephiroth so stay tuned for those 😉🔥 . . Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me Photo taken by @dlpreyno at SacAnime Winter 📸 __________________ #sephiroth #onewingedangel #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake

Un post condiviso da Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Since @ezcosplay posted my Sephiroth photos on Facebook and it blew up, I thought I’d post a side-by-side of my Sephiroth with the new remake look! I definitely want to add and modify some details that I’m just now noticing (like the belt look and the pauldrons edges), but I’m going to wait until the remake comes out so I can really see all the details! Anyway, if you found me from that FB post or reddit, thanks for following! Sephiroth is honestly one of my favourite characters to portray! 🔥 . . Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me __________________ #sephiroth #onewingedangel #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplaycomparison #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake

Un post condiviso da Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Who else is playing the Final Fantasy VII Remake right now?? Thoughts? (No spoilers for those who haven’t played yet!!) I absolutely love this game so far and it has so many feels! I really love how they expanded the game and added a lot of new content so it doesn’t feel exactly like the original. It’s the first time in a long time I’ve played a game until 3 AM. It’s THAT GOOD. ❤️ ... also I snicker whenever Sephiroth appears. Because he’s just that badass. 😂🔥 . . Photography by @dlpreyno from SacAnime Winter Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me __________________ #sephiroth #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake #finalfantasycosplay

Un post condiviso da Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I am off to Chicago for C2E2 and I’m wearing my Sephiroth T-shirt on the plane, so here’s a #throwback Sephiroth photo from SacAnime! 🔥 . I cannot WAIT to show you all my completed Yennefer cosplay! I haven’t actually tried everything on together so it’ll be cool to see how it all looks! Stay tuned! 😱 . . Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me Left photo taken by @dlpreyno at SacAnime Winter 📸 __________________ #sephiroth #onewingedangel #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake #tbt #throwbackthursday

Un post condiviso da Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) in data:

