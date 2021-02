Fire Force e lo stranissimo capitolo 155: trend su Twitter per le immagini comiche

FIRE FORCE 255 SPOILERS!!! . . . . . . . . . OHKUBO TOP FUCKING 1 HOLY SHIT!!! NEVER DONE BEFORE IN A MANGA pic.twitter.com/matUOyXMUk

"Fire Force" by Atsushi Ohkubo in the latest Weekly Shounen Magazine issue 12/2021 I'm serious. Images © Kodansha, Atsushi Ohkubo pic.twitter.com/CRcKyDfhqT

What the fuck happened in the new Fire Force chapter, half of it consists of real life images of a middle-aged japanese person in a skirt speaking to the reader.