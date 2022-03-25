Food Wars, Danmachi, No Game No Life e tanti altri lasciano Crunchyroll
L'unione tra Crunchyroll e Funimation ha regalato agli utenti il più grande catalogo anime. Tuttavia, arrivano brutte notizie per i fan. A fine marzo, una lista di 50 titoli lasciano la piattaforma streaming.
Con l'acquisizione da parte di Sony, Crunchyroll ha rinnovato la sua offerta con serie di grandissimo successo. Tra le altre, il servizio streaming si è accaparrato i diritti esclusivi di Demon Slayer 2 e Attack on Titan Final Season Part II. Il meglio deve però ancora venire. Nel palinsesto primaverile 2022 di Crunchyroll troveremo alcuni degli adattamenti più attesi, tra cui Spy×Family.
Numerose serie stanno per fare il loro debutto nel catalogo Crunchyroll, ma altrettante altre lo stanno per lasciare. Dal 31 marzo, oltre 50 titoli abbandoneranno l'offerta del servizio streaming. Ecco la lista completa:
- Akame ga Kill!
- Amagi Brilliant Park
- Ano Natsu de Matteru
- BanG Dream!
- BanG Dream! Season 2
- Beyond the Boundary
- Black Bullet
- BTOOOM!
- Chivalry of a Failed Knight
- Diabolik Lovers
- DIABOLIK LOVERS Ⅱ: MORE,BLOOD
- Familiar of Zero F
- Flowers of Evil
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
- Food Wars! The Second Plate
- GATE
- GIRLS und PANZER
- Golden Time
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 1)
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 2)
- Haven't You Heard I'm Sakamoto
- HENNEKO - The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat -
- Himouto! Umaru-chan
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness 2
- Infinite Stratos
- Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon
- Is The Order A Rabbit?
- Is the Order a Rabbit?? (Season 2)
- Kids on the Slope
- Kokoro Connect
- Listen to Me, Girls, I'm Your Father!
- Little Busters!
- Little Busters! Refrain
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
- Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb -
- Majestic Prince
- Medaka Box
- MONSTER MUSUME EVERYDAY LIFE WITH MONSTER GIRLS
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun
- Motto Love Ru
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- No Game No Life
- Non Non Biyori
- Non Non Biyori Repeat (Season 2)
- Outbreak Company
- Phantasy Star Online 2 The Animation
- Say "I love you"
- SCHOOL-LIVE!
- Sunday Without God
- Tanaka-kun is always listless
- The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- To Love Ru
- To Love Ru Darkness
- To Love Ru Darkness 2
- Ushio and Tora
- Utawarerumono The False Faces
- WATAMOTE ~No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys Fault I'm Not Popular!~
- Wolf Girl and Black Prince
- Young Black Jack
Il suggerimento della piattaforma è quello di recuperare quante più serie possibile prima del loro addio. Alcune di essere, però, saranno distribuite dal servizio streaming HIDIVE.
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and more are leaving Crunchyroll at the end of the month. Get your marathons scheduled before they're gone!— Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel (@Crunchyroll) March 24, 2022
Check out the full list ➡️ https://t.co/aH2YSd2NFZ pic.twitter.com/O6ceCiPkPj
Altri contenuti per Crunchyroll
- Spy×Family, Kaguya-sama, Shield Hero: ecco il palinsesto primaverile 2022 di Crunchyroll
- Crunchyroll contro la Russia: la piattaforma sospende i suoi servizi
- Crunchyroll e Funimation insieme, nasce il più grande servizio streaming di anime
- Crunchyroll: le serie anime da recuperare a marzo 2022
- La prima parte di Ranking of Kings debutta sottotitolata su Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
Contenuti più Letti
- 13 commentiONE PIECE 1044 spoiler completi e immagini: le risate della libertà
- 1 commentiONE PIECE 1044: 'quel' personaggio a colori grazie a un fan
- My Hero Academia: un Dabi in perfetto stile punk nel cosplay femminile di una fan
- My Hero Academia 349 spoiler e immagini: una battaglia di fiamme e ghiaccio
- 2 commentiBleach, la saga del passato: cosa la rende così memorabile?
- 1 commentiOsama Ranking Recensione: su Crunchyroll l'anime più sorprendente dell'anno
- 2 commentiDa ONE PIECE a Fullmetal Alchemist: I 100 migliori shonen di tutti i tempi secondo i fan
- Dragon Ball Super: una teoria sul ruolo di Bardack nell'evoluzione dell'Ultra Istinto
- My Hero Academia va in pausa ad aprile: ecco quando riprenderà la guerra
- ONE PIECE: l'uomo più forte del mondo in questa figure da oltre 1000 euro