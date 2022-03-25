Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Food Wars, Danmachi, No Game No Life e tanti altri lasciano Crunchyroll

L'unione tra Crunchyroll e Funimation ha regalato agli utenti il più grande catalogo anime. Tuttavia, arrivano brutte notizie per i fan. A fine marzo, una lista di 50 titoli lasciano la piattaforma streaming.

Con l'acquisizione da parte di Sony, Crunchyroll ha rinnovato la sua offerta con serie di grandissimo successo. Tra le altre, il servizio streaming si è accaparrato i diritti esclusivi di Demon Slayer 2 e Attack on Titan Final Season Part II. Il meglio deve però ancora venire. Nel palinsesto primaverile 2022 di Crunchyroll troveremo alcuni degli adattamenti più attesi, tra cui Spy×Family.

Numerose serie stanno per fare il loro debutto nel catalogo Crunchyroll, ma altrettante altre lo stanno per lasciare. Dal 31 marzo, oltre 50 titoli abbandoneranno l'offerta del servizio streaming. Ecco la lista completa:

  • Akame ga Kill!
  • Amagi Brilliant Park
  • Ano Natsu de Matteru
  • BanG Dream!
  • BanG Dream! Season 2
  • Beyond the Boundary
  • Black Bullet
  • BTOOOM!
  • Chivalry of a Failed Knight
  • Diabolik Lovers
  • DIABOLIK LOVERS Ⅱ: MORE,BLOOD
  • Familiar of Zero F
  • Flowers of Evil
  • Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
  • Food Wars! The Second Plate
  • GATE
  • GIRLS und PANZER
  • Golden Time
  • Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 1)
  • Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East (Season 2)
  • Haven't You Heard I'm Sakamoto
  • HENNEKO - The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat -
  • Himouto! Umaru-chan
  • Hozuki's Coolheadedness
  • Hozuki's Coolheadedness 2
  • Infinite Stratos
  • Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon
  • Is The Order A Rabbit?
  • Is the Order a Rabbit?? (Season 2)
  • Kids on the Slope
  • Kokoro Connect
  • Listen to Me, Girls, I'm Your Father!
  • Little Busters!
  • Little Busters! Refrain
  • Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
  • Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions - Heart Throb -
  • Majestic Prince
  • Medaka Box
  • MONSTER MUSUME EVERYDAY LIFE WITH MONSTER GIRLS
  • Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun
  • Motto Love Ru
  • My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
  • My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!
  • Mysterious Girlfriend X
  • No Game No Life
  • Non Non Biyori
  • Non Non Biyori Repeat (Season 2)
  • Outbreak Company
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 The Animation
  • Say "I love you"
  • SCHOOL-LIVE!
  • Sunday Without God
  • Tanaka-kun is always listless
  • The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
  • To Love Ru
  • To Love Ru Darkness
  • To Love Ru Darkness 2
  • Ushio and Tora
  • Utawarerumono The False Faces
  • WATAMOTE ~No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys Fault I'm Not Popular!~
  • Wolf Girl and Black Prince
  • Young Black Jack

Il suggerimento della piattaforma è quello di recuperare quante più serie possibile prima del loro addio. Alcune di essere, però, saranno distribuite dal servizio streaming HIDIVE.

FONTE: Crunchyroll
