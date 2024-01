Frieren: Oltre la fine del viaggio vince un importante premio

Winners of the Latest 69th Shogakukan Manga Award:



1. "Sousou no Frieren" by Tsukasa Abe, Kanehito Yamada



Melancholic Fantasy Adventure about a long-living Elf Girl



2. "Elusive Samurai" by Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom)



Historical Action Drama set in Medieval Japan's… pic.twitter.com/bSaWW8K9bI