Ghost in the Shell: nuovo cosplay italiano per Motoko Kusanagi ad opera di Little Giuli
Ghost in the Shell è uno dei franchise più importanti del Giappone. Dalla forte impronta fantascientifica, è stato partorito dalla mente e dalle mani di Masamune Shirow che portò il manga in pubblicazione su Weekly Young Magazine a cavallo degli anni '90. Con i suoi sequel fumettistici e l'anime, la popolarità è poi aumentata.
Protagonista di Ghost in the Shell è Motoko Kusanagi, un cyborg che è anche tornata di recente nella nuova rappresentazione di Netflix del brand, creata completamente in 3DCG per la piattaforma. Nonostante gli anni passati, i ricordi sono ancora vividi nella mente dei fan sia giapponesi che esteri, considerato che ancora oggi ci sono cosplay su questi personaggi. Un esempio è il cosplay di Motoko realizzato da Yuriko Tiger qualche settimana fa.
Oggi vi portiamo un altro cosplay di Motoko Kusanagi, sempre a firma italiana ma realizzato stavolta da Little Giuli. La ventenne italiana si è ispirata anche alle illustrazioni di Ilya Kushinov, character designer ufficiale di Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Little Giuli non si è fermata a una semplice foto ma ha invece realizzato un vero e proprio set ricco di pose e ispirazioni, formato sia da foto che da video. In basso potete osservare la raccolta proveniente direttamente dal suo account Instagram. Vi piace come la ragazza ha interpretato la protagonista di Ghost in the Shell?
𝘔𝘈𝘑𝘖𝘙 𝘔𝘖𝘛𝘖𝘒𝘖 𝘒𝘜𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘈𝘎𝘐💜 Swipe left to see all the photos and the video‼️👀 I really liked the tv series and I'm really happy to make this character 👾 Also I love @kuvshinov_ilya 's illustrations, so I'm truly honored and excited to do Motoko, hope you like it!🥰 What do you think guys? 💜💮 MUSIC: Mili - sustain++ Costume and Wig: @rolecosplaycostume Lenses: @ttd_eye { #ghostintheshellsac_2045 #ghostintheshell #ghostintheshellcosplay #motokokusanagi #motokokusanagicosplay #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 #ilyakuvshinov #女の子 #かわいいです #時尚 #ファッション #コスプレ #Косплей #코스프레 #コスプレイヤー #角色扮演 #cyberpunk #animegirl #cyberpunkaesthetic }
攻殻機動隊 𝐒𝐀𝐂_𝟐𝟎𝟒𝟓 I want to thank Ozz for this fantastic project that we made the other day! There was really an hard work behind and this is only the first masterpiece💜 In this photo we have recreated an illustration of @kuvshinov_ilya and look at the Tachikoma how amazing it is✨👾 Costume: @rolecosplaycostume Ph: @ozz_the_wizard { #ghostintheshellsac_2045 #ghostintheshell #ghostintheshellcosplay #motokokusanagi #motokokusanagicosplay #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 #ilyakuvshinov #女の子 #かわいいです #時尚 #ファッション #コスプレ #Косплей #코스프레 #コスプレイヤー #角色扮演 #cyberpunk #animegirl #cyberpunkaesthetic }
𝘔𝘈𝘑𝘖𝘙 𝘔𝘖𝘛𝘖𝘒𝘖 𝘒𝘜𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘈𝘎𝘐💜 Thanks for all your love that you have shown for this character! She'll become a really important character on my profile so get ready to see many projects👀👾 Character design: @kuvshinov_ilya Costume and Wig: @rolecosplaycostume Lenses: @ttd_eye (use my discount code "littlegiuli" for a 10% off 🎀) { #ghostintheshellsac_2045 #ghostintheshell #ghostintheshellcosplay #motokokusanagi #motokokusanagicosplay #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 #ilyakuvshinov #女の子 #かわいいです #時尚 #ファッション #コスプレ #Косплей #코스프레 #コスプレイヤー #角色扮演 #cyberpunk #animegirl #cyberpunkaesthetic }
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕! Another photos of my latest project! I'm really satisfied with this work💜 Let me know below in the comments if you prefer the first or the second photo: comment #1 for the first or #2 for the second (if you have no preferences then comment with "#both")😘✨ Costume: @rolecosplaycostume Ph: @ozz_the_wizard { #ghostintheshellsac_2045 #ghostintheshell #ghostintheshellcosplay #motokokusanagi #motokokusanagicosplay #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 #ilyakuvshinov #女の子 #かわいいです #時尚 #ファッション #コスプレ #Косплей #코스프레 #コスプレイヤー #角色扮演 #cyberpunk #animegirl #cyberpunkaesthetic }
Ghost In The Shell
- Genere: Cyberpunk
- Autore: Masamune Shirow
- Casa Editrice: Star Comics
- Collana: Storie di Kappa
- Serie: Si
- Edizione: 15x21, B, 352 pp, colore e b/n
- Sovracoperta: Si
- Anno: 1989
- Prezzo: 9,50
