Ghost in the Shell: nuovo cosplay italiano per Motoko Kusanagi ad opera di Little Giuli

Ghost in the Shell è uno dei franchise più importanti del Giappone. Dalla forte impronta fantascientifica, è stato partorito dalla mente e dalle mani di Masamune Shirow che portò il manga in pubblicazione su Weekly Young Magazine a cavallo degli anni '90. Con i suoi sequel fumettistici e l'anime, la popolarità è poi aumentata.

Protagonista di Ghost in the Shell è Motoko Kusanagi, un cyborg che è anche tornata di recente nella nuova rappresentazione di Netflix del brand, creata completamente in 3DCG per la piattaforma. Nonostante gli anni passati, i ricordi sono ancora vividi nella mente dei fan sia giapponesi che esteri, considerato che ancora oggi ci sono cosplay su questi personaggi. Un esempio è il cosplay di Motoko realizzato da Yuriko Tiger qualche settimana fa.

Oggi vi portiamo un altro cosplay di Motoko Kusanagi, sempre a firma italiana ma realizzato stavolta da Little Giuli. La ventenne italiana si è ispirata anche alle illustrazioni di Ilya Kushinov, character designer ufficiale di Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Little Giuli non si è fermata a una semplice foto ma ha invece realizzato un vero e proprio set ricco di pose e ispirazioni, formato sia da foto che da video. In basso potete osservare la raccolta proveniente direttamente dal suo account Instagram. Vi piace come la ragazza ha interpretato la protagonista di Ghost in the Shell?