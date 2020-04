Gleipnir è l'anime più violento, crudo e provocante della stagione: cosa ne pensano i fan?

Staying true to the utter trashcan that I am, #Gleipnir is slowly becoming one of my favorite anime this season. It's unapologetically horny, messy, uncomfortable, has great music, and looks fantastic. pic.twitter.com/vJu7JwgXpJ — JuniperGreen keeping social distance (@juniperusgreen) April 19, 2020

You know when you see a look that is just the right amount of crazy that you know it's a bad idea but you're willing to risk your dick for it anyway?



This goddamn smile is gonna be the end of me. #Gleipnir pic.twitter.com/YZQ0c8PyJe — Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) April 14, 2020

Okay So this morning I watched three episodes of an anime where a guy turns into a fuck’n fursuit. A female psychopath gets into the suit and they both fight monsters. I think who ever wrote ‘gleipnir’ had a certain fetish. It shows through the writing. Still interesting as hell. pic.twitter.com/jkVyurdZfw — Tate & Leo After Dark (@TateAfter) April 20, 2020

Correct me if I'm wrong, but #Gleipnir may may the best anime to come outta 2020 so far. Lotta people saying it's weird... it is weird... but imo- If it ain't weird, it ain't anime! pic.twitter.com/olzw5FnkGL — Zero's Pride (@Zeros_Pride) April 17, 2020