Goodbye, Eri: il nuovo one-shot dell'autore di Chainsaw Man è già il manga dell'anno?

Tatsuki Fujimoto sta dimostrando di essere un talento generazionale. Negli ultimi anni, il mangaka è diventato un nome conosciuto ai più grazie a Chainsaw Man, ma la sua serie più venduta non basta per definirlo. Le sue pubblicazioni più recenti hanno trasformato Fujimoto da star dello shonen a superstar del manga.

E ora, il suo ultimo speciale Goodbye, Eri è in testa alla classifica dei migliori manga di quest'anno con oltre 2.5 milioni di visualizzazioni dopo un solo giorno. Per coloro che hanno bisogno di un po' di contesto, l'autore di Chainsaw Man ha pubblicato un one-shot di 200 pagine questa settimana per gentile concessione di Shonen Jump. Shueisha ha rilasciato il capitolo in digitale dopo aver stuzzicato i fan sul progetto per un paio di settimane.

Naturalmente, gli appassionati non vedevano l'ora di scoprire cosa Fujimoto avesse in mente, e i post qui sotto dimostrano quanto i lettori siano ossessionati dal progetto. Dopo tutto, Fujimoto è un raro tipo di artista che può trattare sia l'azione che l'introspezione. Il suo lavoro su Chainsaw Man fonde le due cose abbastanza chiaramente, inserendo anche tanta violenza e tanto sangue.

Per quanto riguarda questo nuovo one-shot, Goodbye, Eri si sofferma più spesso su scene di vita vissuta, ma il suo sottofondo oscuro è la quintessenza di Fujimoto. E ora, i fan non vedono l'ora che Shueisha pubblichi quest'ultimo manga in versione stampata, in modo che possa raggiungere i loro scaffali a casa.

Se ancora non lo avete letto, potete trovare Goodbye, Eri su MANGA Plus. Cosa ne pensate della nuova grande uscita di Fujimoto? Avete già letto Goodbye, Eri? Condividete pure i vostri pensieri con noi nella sezione commenti qui sotto.

