Goodbye, Eri: il nuovo one-shot dell'autore di Chainsaw Man è già il manga dell'anno?

E ora, il suo ultimo speciale Goodbye, Eri è in testa alla classifica dei migliori manga di quest'anno con oltre 2.5 milioni di visualizzazioni dopo un solo giorno. Per coloro che hanno bisogno di un po' di contesto, l' autore di Chainsaw Man ha pubblicato un one-shot di 200 pagine questa settimana per gentile concessione di Shonen Jump. Shueisha ha rilasciato il capitolo in digitale dopo aver stuzzicato i fan sul progetto per un paio di settimane.

Goodbye, Eri by Tatsuki Fujimoto has exceeded 2.5 Million views in Jump + (Japan), one day after its release. pic.twitter.com/YiVxVY5ON1 — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) April 11, 2022

tatsuki fujimoto is in such a privileged position. he's drawing shuzo oshimi style comics in shounen jump and somebody's just letting him get away with it — Andes Chucky (@wendeego) April 10, 2022

Fujimoto has created another masterpiece.



“Goodbye Eri” is perfect pic.twitter.com/UTrYns7oOQ — Atsu 🧃 (@Atsushi101X) April 11, 2022

genuinely don’t know how fujimoto is able to do it again and again



it has become obvious that this man is one of those talents that you rarely ever will see, masterful one shot in Goodbye, Eri pic.twitter.com/LNWfadnTq9 — Soitsu (@bamisoffline) April 11, 2022

Fujimoto's the only author to get me hyped over a page of a grown ass man quietly eating dinner pic.twitter.com/OJW6Qj5lkd — Oblivious (@oblivibum) April 11, 2022

Had a BLAST (😏) reading #GoodbyeEri!



Filled to bursting with all the heart, humour and style that’s made Tatsuki Fujimoto a household name in the manga world today.



I think #LookBack still beats it for the top spot for me, but this is one manga masterclass you can’t miss! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7Tuby2Yrr9 — Luke (@LJ_Hollywood) April 11, 2022

read “goodbye eri” and holyshit that would be the best anime movie if they ever decide to turn it to one. fujimoto always creates masterpieces ong 10/10 enjoyed it better than csm, peak one shot imo pic.twitter.com/bzdf98UB3v — FiEX📌‼️ cr bleach (@fiexarlert) April 11, 2022

I don't know how Tatsuki Fujimoto does it, but these one-shots of his cut deeper than any other manga I've read before.



It's like he peers into my soul and creates a story exclusively tailored to my history and my psyche. — Dazza (@DoctorDazza) April 11, 2022

Fujimoto's mastery over the basics of composition never cease to amaze me. Even with Goodbye Eri's limited format, small movements, dialogue placement, and scale effortlessly guide the reader across page after page.



There's absolutely no wasted space and it's beautiful. pic.twitter.com/jW8PmwxByy — dorkei (@dorkei_) April 11, 2022