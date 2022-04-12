Goodbye, Eri: il nuovo one-shot dell'autore di Chainsaw Man è già il manga dell'anno?
Matteo Gatta
Tatsuki Fujimoto sta dimostrando di essere un talento generazionale. Negli ultimi anni, il mangaka è diventato un nome conosciuto ai più grazie a Chainsaw Man, ma la sua serie più venduta non basta per definirlo. Le sue pubblicazioni più recenti hanno trasformato Fujimoto da star dello shonen a superstar del manga.
E ora, il suo ultimo speciale Goodbye, Eri è in testa alla classifica dei migliori manga di quest'anno con oltre 2.5 milioni di visualizzazioni dopo un solo giorno. Per coloro che hanno bisogno di un po' di contesto, l'autore di Chainsaw Man ha pubblicato un one-shot di 200 pagine questa settimana per gentile concessione di Shonen Jump. Shueisha ha rilasciato il capitolo in digitale dopo aver stuzzicato i fan sul progetto per un paio di settimane.
Naturalmente, gli appassionati non vedevano l'ora di scoprire cosa Fujimoto avesse in mente, e i post qui sotto dimostrano quanto i lettori siano ossessionati dal progetto. Dopo tutto, Fujimoto è un raro tipo di artista che può trattare sia l'azione che l'introspezione. Il suo lavoro su Chainsaw Man fonde le due cose abbastanza chiaramente, inserendo anche tanta violenza e tanto sangue.
Per quanto riguarda questo nuovo one-shot, Goodbye, Eri si sofferma più spesso su scene di vita vissuta, ma il suo sottofondo oscuro è la quintessenza di Fujimoto. E ora, i fan non vedono l'ora che Shueisha pubblichi quest'ultimo manga in versione stampata, in modo che possa raggiungere i loro scaffali a casa.
Se ancora non lo avete letto, potete trovare Goodbye, Eri su MANGA Plus. Cosa ne pensate della nuova grande uscita di Fujimoto? Avete già letto Goodbye, Eri? Condividete pure i vostri pensieri con noi nella sezione commenti qui sotto.
Goodbye, Eri by Tatsuki Fujimoto has exceeded 2.5 Million views in Jump + (Japan), one day after its release. pic.twitter.com/YiVxVY5ON1— 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) April 11, 2022
tatsuki fujimoto is in such a privileged position. he's drawing shuzo oshimi style comics in shounen jump and somebody's just letting him get away with it— Andes Chucky (@wendeego) April 10, 2022
Fujimoto has created another masterpiece.— Atsu 🧃 (@Atsushi101X) April 11, 2022
“Goodbye Eri” is perfect pic.twitter.com/UTrYns7oOQ
genuinely don’t know how fujimoto is able to do it again and again— Soitsu (@bamisoffline) April 11, 2022
it has become obvious that this man is one of those talents that you rarely ever will see, masterful one shot in Goodbye, Eri pic.twitter.com/LNWfadnTq9
Fujimoto's the only author to get me hyped over a page of a grown ass man quietly eating dinner pic.twitter.com/OJW6Qj5lkd— Oblivious (@oblivibum) April 11, 2022
Had a BLAST (😏) reading #GoodbyeEri!— Luke (@LJ_Hollywood) April 11, 2022
Filled to bursting with all the heart, humour and style that’s made Tatsuki Fujimoto a household name in the manga world today.
I think #LookBack still beats it for the top spot for me, but this is one manga masterclass you can’t miss! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7Tuby2Yrr9
read “goodbye eri” and holyshit that would be the best anime movie if they ever decide to turn it to one. fujimoto always creates masterpieces ong 10/10 enjoyed it better than csm, peak one shot imo pic.twitter.com/bzdf98UB3v— FiEX📌‼️ cr bleach (@fiexarlert) April 11, 2022
I don't know how Tatsuki Fujimoto does it, but these one-shots of his cut deeper than any other manga I've read before.— Dazza (@DoctorDazza) April 11, 2022
It's like he peers into my soul and creates a story exclusively tailored to my history and my psyche.
Fujimoto's mastery over the basics of composition never cease to amaze me. Even with Goodbye Eri's limited format, small movements, dialogue placement, and scale effortlessly guide the reader across page after page.— dorkei (@dorkei_) April 11, 2022
There's absolutely no wasted space and it's beautiful. pic.twitter.com/jW8PmwxByy
I genuinely liked "Sayonara Eri" by Tatsuki Fujimoto. I don't want to spoil too much but he skillfully played with my expectations & knowledge of the tropes to the point where I got insecure about what & who is real now. Def buying the tankobon— Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 10, 2022
Image © Shueisha, Tatsuki Fujimoto pic.twitter.com/1yHG4KZZi1
