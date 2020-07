Da Gundam a Code Geass: i fan votano i migliori anime mecha di sempre

NGE

Code Geass

Mobile Suit Gundam: IBO



Watched 10 episodes or so of Lagann, couldn’t really get into it. The lack of a real solid story arc kind of put me off. Kinda felt the same way about kill la kill though and ended up loving it so 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Rei Gavinami, Borge King (@HouseofDewane) July 27, 2020

Gurren shits the bed hard half way through and never really recovers, only good character was Kamina who's not in most of the show and Nia is one of the worst characters of all time.



Code Geass and Eva are both great but I think Code Geass takes it for me cos of a better ending. — Harold (@JinTrixx) July 28, 2020

EVA scared me, and wedged a deep existential dread. All of the characters were miserable even when they acted otherwise. And humanity earned its fate. It is visual depression. A great Cosmic Horror story. But also one that could have been avoided by killing Gendo, frigging madman — David D. Sanchez, Occultist (@MarathonMage) July 28, 2020