Haikyu potrebbe essere ai saluti: annunciato il 'Grand Climax' su Weekly Shonen Jump

Aside from next week's LCP and page increase, Haikyu!! will be receiving yet another Color Page in Issue 33/34 with its already mentioned page increase. Undead Unluck and Shakunetsu no Niraikanai will be receiving page increases next week in Issue 32.

This GIGA Issue is named as a "commemoration because of the completion of popular works", including already finished series such as Imetsu no Yaiba, Neverland and Yuuna-san. We can guess Haikyu!! will be finishing soon too by these statements. https://t.co/vVjFkgXAE7