Hearts di SDB Heroes poteva essere uno dei miglior villain di sempre secondo alcuni fan

Sincerely hope the arcade or manga do a little something more with Hearts for the climax. The anime version ended up being the most worthless villain in a loooong time (and such a waste of DIO).

Hearts probably had the most wasted potential out of any vallain in Dragon Ball, he had an amazing design(not his final form), Dio's voice, and an interesting motivation that could be great if played out correctly. Sad to see him be completely wasted on such a horrible series. pic.twitter.com/ML2O5ojEs6