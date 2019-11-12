Hunter x Hunter torna in vita grazie a questo cosplay di Neferpitou
Croce e delizia di ogni amante dei manga e degli anime, Hunter x Hunter è ancora in pausa. Nonostante sia trascorso un anno, Yoshihiro Togashi non ha ancora ripreso a lavorare sul suo manga che, con ulteriori 10 numeri, arriverebbe al capitolo 400. I fan però non si perdono d'animo e continuano a produrre cosplay ispirati ai vari personaggi.
Mentre il manga, anche se fermo, continua a vedere il proprio numero di copie aumentare, i fan di Hunter x Hunter si dilettano nell'interpretare i vari individui che l'opera ci ha fatto conoscere. Uno degli ultimi personaggi presentati è Neferpitou, spalla del re delle Formichimere, la quale è ora in vita grazie al cosplay di omachi.emily.
Come potete vedere nelle foto in calce, la cosplayer si è dedicata in più foto ritraenti il personaggio di Hunter x Hunter. A metà strada tra il dolce e il minaccioso, il personaggio mostra principalmente le sue caratteristiche feline tra orecchie e coda. Nonostante l'aria tranquilla tuttavia sarà capace di strappare la testa con un solo gesto delle mani, come accadde a Kaito durante una delle più popolari saghe di Hunter x Hunter.
In attesa che spicchino su schermo anche le ultime figure introdotte nella saga del Continente Oscuro, cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay?
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Yes, your highness😼🐾 . . . You made it to the weekend! woohoo!😸 have a good Caturday tomorrow🐱✨🐾 . . . . 🐱Ears: @pet.ears 👀Lenses: CosAnime Red from @ohmykitty4u ( use code “omachi” to save💚) 📸: @zephyruscosplay #hxh #hxhcosplay #hunterxhunter #hunterxhuntercosplay #neferpitou #neferpitoucosplay #pitou #pitoucosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #animegirl #catgirl #cosplay
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
* chirping cat noises*🧶🐱🐾🐟 . . . I love cosplaying my favorite evil kitty🐱💕 That, plus I’m just a huge cat person😆🐈💝 My cat’s name is Sprat, and he’s your typical black tabby cat🐾🖤 he’s got green eyes, and a seriously bad attitude😂 Feel free to comment your cat’s name and tell me a little bit about them!😁🐱🐾🧶 . . . . . 📸: @zephyrus.photography 🐱Cat Eats: @pet.ears 👀Lenses: Coscon Anime Red from @ohmykitty4u ( use code “ omachi” to save💸) #hxh #hxhcosplay #hunterxhuntercosplay #pitou #pitoucosplay #neferpitou #neferpitoucosplay #chimeraant
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
mean little kitty😼🧶🐾 . . . This week has been a lot better for me than last week, and I’d like to thank you guys so much again. To everyone who’s sent me a kind, supportive message this week, thank you.💗 you guys have made this a lot easier than I thought it was going to be. I’m still taking it easy, and it feels kinda good. I’m spending more time on my personal account everyday and stepping back from the cosplay world for a bit, and it’s been nice.😊 I’v also restrained from viewing all my mutual’s stories, which for some reason, has also made me less stressed?🤣 but I’m still working hard, and I promise to have some new content out soon😊 I love you guys.💚 . . . . 📸: @zephyrus.photography 👁Lenses: @ohmykitty4u ‘s Coscon Anime Red ( use code “ omachi” to save💸) 💄Lashes: @uniqso ( use code “omachi” to save💸) 🐱Ears: @pet.ears 💇♀️Wig: CosplayMix #cosplay #pitou #pitoucosplay #neferpitou #neferpitoucosplay #hxh #hxhcosplay #hunterxhunter #hunterhunter2011 #hunterxhuntercosplay
