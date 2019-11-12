Hunter x Hunter torna in vita grazie a questo cosplay di Neferpitou

Croce e delizia di ogni amante dei manga e degli anime, Hunter x Hunter è ancora in pausa. Nonostante sia trascorso un anno, Yoshihiro Togashi non ha ancora ripreso a lavorare sul suo manga che, con ulteriori 10 numeri, arriverebbe al capitolo 400. I fan però non si perdono d'animo e continuano a produrre cosplay ispirati ai vari personaggi.

Mentre il manga, anche se fermo, continua a vedere il proprio numero di copie aumentare, i fan di Hunter x Hunter si dilettano nell'interpretare i vari individui che l'opera ci ha fatto conoscere. Uno degli ultimi personaggi presentati è Neferpitou, spalla del re delle Formichimere, la quale è ora in vita grazie al cosplay di omachi.emily.

Come potete vedere nelle foto in calce, la cosplayer si è dedicata in più foto ritraenti il personaggio di Hunter x Hunter. A metà strada tra il dolce e il minaccioso, il personaggio mostra principalmente le sue caratteristiche feline tra orecchie e coda. Nonostante l'aria tranquilla tuttavia sarà capace di strappare la testa con un solo gesto delle mani, come accadde a Kaito durante una delle più popolari saghe di Hunter x Hunter.

In attesa che spicchino su schermo anche le ultime figure introdotte nella saga del Continente Oscuro, cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay?