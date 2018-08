I fan di ONE PIECE sono sconvolti per la tragica perdita avvenuta nell'episodio 849

first bon-chan, then ace and now pedro... lord i can’t handle death in One Piece 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Frank Castle (@KiingJerrd) 12 agosto 2018

Pedro is definitely the MVP of Whole Cake Island arc!! 😭 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/XubMt7eA8x — Bushido D. Brown (@Oageng_Mpipi) 12 agosto 2018

#OnePiece 849 was absolutely sensational! This has to be one of the best episodes we've gotten in a long time. Up there with 808, 824. Ishizuka was great, but Tomita's key animation for that Pedro moment blew me away (no pun intended). R.I.P Pedro. Went out with a bang. pic.twitter.com/MTTW0WlcFf — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) 12 agosto 2018

"One day you'll see how important it was to save Luffy and the others and let them set sail" 😭 #OnePiece

The MVP Pedro pic.twitter.com/POPmd0eVM0 — Your fav inadeer (@ramadanray) 12 agosto 2018

ONE PIECE SPOILERS



Pedro's death was really well done in the anime. Especially the shot of Carrot. It just rips your heart out to see her like that.



And he went out like a fuckin badass.



Ya did good Toei. Ya did good. — Josh (@Zets278) 13 agosto 2018